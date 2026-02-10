MILANO CORTINA 2026 * : «RECORD-BREAKING OPENING CEREMONY: 90% APPROVAL, 7 OF 10 CALL IT MOST MEMORABLE EVER»

12.01 - martedì 10 febbraio 2026

**Milano Cortina 2026, a record-breaking show: 90% approval and 7 out of 10 spectators consider it the most memorable Winter Opening Ceremony ever**

**The XXV Winter Olympic Games Ceremony received a stellar reception: the San Siro show impressed 90% of international spectators and 80% of Italian ones, acting as a powerful driving force for the audience of the entire sporting event.**

Milan, 9 February 2026 – According to data collected by COO Division of IOC Insight & Analytics, from a sample of 14 countries including Italy (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Indonesia, India, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the show was well-received by 9 out of 10 international viewers and 8 out of 10 Italian viewers.

70% of international respondents considered it the most memorable Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony ever.

In Italy, 73% of respondents expressed the same opinion, a slightly higher percentage than the foreign audience.

The show as a “pull factor” for the Games

The most surprising aspect of the survey concerns the driving effect of the Ceremony. The majority of respondents said they felt more motivated to follow the rest of the Games after watching the show: almost 9 out of 10 international viewers (87%) and over 8 out of 10 viewers in Italy (83%).

The most cherished moments and a portrayal of the Italian spirit.

The ceremony, which lasted approximately three hours, featured a combination of artistic performances – including dance, music, and stunning visuals – and moments celebrating sport, excellence, and Italian culture. But that’s not all.

89% of the international and Italian sample stated that the show closely embodied the Italian spirit.

The performances by the numerous international guests and the dance troupe captivated the audience the most, with 41% of the international audience and 39% of the Italian audience citing them as the most appreciated element.

In second place, the parade of athletes who captivated and energised the crowd with their enthusiasm.

This result confirms the event’s success and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.