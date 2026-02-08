MILANO CORTINA 2026 * : «A NETWORK OF MEDIA CENTERS ACROSS THE REGIONS TO TELL THE STORY OF THE GAMES AND ITALY»

15.00 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

**MILANO CORTINA 2026: UNA RETE DI MEDIA CENTER NELLE REGIONI PER RACCONTARE I GIOCHI E L’ITALIA**

Milan, February 8, 2026 – Equipped workspaces, networking opportunities, cultural and gastronomic experiences: from Milano to the Alps, the regions hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have set up a network of dedicated media spaces, organized and managed locally.

Located outside the official Media Centers, these hubs are seamlessly integrated into the urban and mountain settings of the competition venues, offering journalists new ways to experience and report the Games.

Milano stands as the beating heart of this network.

In Piazza Città di Lombardia, home to the Palazzo della Regione, Casa Lombardia is open from 5 February to 15 March 2026 as a large experiential hub.

Alongside public events and entertainment, a Media Lounge with 100 fully equipped workstations will provide communication professionals with information, a dedicated space, support services and editorial materials.

The experience will be further enriched by Lombardia Notizie TV.

Also in Milan, Palazzo Turati will host the YesMilano Media Lounge, open seven days a week throughout the Olympic and Paralympic period.

Accessible to both accredited and non-accredited media, these spaces are designed to highlight the city’s central role in the Games.

In the Alps, Livigno will welcome media across two complementary spaces.

The Livigno Alpine Media Hub, located within the Fan Village, will host a private media lounge dedicated to networking and content.

Meanwhile, the Livigno Media Lounge, open until 22 February 2026, will offer immersive experiences focused on the local heritage, gastronomy, and sporting tradition.

In Valtellina, Bormio will host the Bormio Media Lounge from 4 to 21 February.

Dedicated to communications professionals, the Lounge will offer workstations, technical support, and a Shooting & Content Desk to showcase the region through images and storytelling.

Alongside these spaces, the “Valtellina – Taste of Emotion” project will invite media to take part in experiential tours exploring local culture, landscapes, and flavors, with itineraries extending to Lake Como.

In Cortina d’Ampezzo, Casa Veneto, located within the historic Casa delle Regole, was inaugurated during the Olympic Torch Relay and will remain open during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ground floor will feature an exhibition area showcasing regional excellence, while the first floor will host a Media Center for non-accredited journalists, with daily conferences and bilingual press materials.

Finally, in Val di Fiemme, the PalaFiemme in Cavalese will become Casa Trentino Dolomiti, the Non-Accredited Media Center dedicated to Nordic disciplines.

Designed as working space, it will also be an opportunity to experience the region, with activities aimed at providing a first-hand understanding of the local community and its traditions.

With this distributed network of Media Centers, Milano Cortina 2026 is preparing to be not only a major sporting event, but also a unique opportunity to showcase Italy’s regions, communities, and excellence, through the eyes of those who will experience and tell the story of the Games every day.

The objective of Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, in agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP), Città di Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Regione Veneto and Regione Lombardia, Province autonome di Trento and Bolzano, is to plan, organise, finance and implement the Milano Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026.

Established on 9 December 2019, Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 is led by President Giovanni Malagò and CEO Andrea Varnier.