ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «AGGIORNAMENTI SULLE OPERAZIONI MILITARI IN UCRAINA, NUOVO SOSTEGNO INTERNAZIONALE E SANZIONI CONTRO LA RUSSIA» (VIDEO)

Ho parlato con i nostri ufficiali militari. Hanno riferito dal fronte e sulle nostre operazioni. Sono grato a tutti i nostri guerrieri per la loro resilienza.

In questo momento, stiamo lavorando con i nostri partner su nuove forniture, aumento della produzione di armi in Ucraina e equipaggiamento del nostro esercito. Abbiamo già buoni accordi e prevediamo di raggiungerne altri: lavoreremo su di essi nelle prossime settimane. È fondamentale attuare ogni accordo il più rapidamente possibile, così che si senta realmente la presenza di forze e risorse maggiori, una maggiore protezione dei nostri cieli e più sistemi di difesa aerea. Queste sono priorità chiave.

Abbiamo ricevuto segnali politici ai massimi livelli – segnali positivi – dagli Stati Uniti e dai nostri amici europei. Secondo tutti i rapporti, le spedizioni di aiuti sono state ripristinate. Continueremo il nostro lavoro la prossima settimana con la parte americana a livello militare, in particolare, le nostre forze lavoreranno con il Generale Kellogg. Stiamo anche preparando nuovi pacchetti di difesa europei. Ci aspettiamo presto mosse forti, comprese sanzioni contro la Russia per questa guerra: la pressione deve avere effetto.

Mi aspetto rapporti dettagliati dai funzionari governativi e dal team dell’Ufficio su ogni accordo raggiunto con i nostri partner, su ogni risultato atteso: ciò che è stato ottenuto e ciò che è ancora in corso. Ci saranno conclusioni – personali e relative al personale. Gloria all’Ucraina!

I spoke with our military officials. They reported on the frontline and our operations. I am grateful to all our warriors for their resilience.

Right now, we are working with our partners on new supplies, increased weapons production in Ukraine, and equipping our army. We already have good agreements, and we expect to reach more – we will be working on them in the coming weeks. It is vital to implement every agreement as swiftly as possible, so that it is genuinely felt there are more forces and assets, more protection for our skies, and more air defense systems. These are key priorities.

We have received political signals at the highest level – good signals – including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored. We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defense packages. We expect strong steps soon, including on sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must take effect.

I expect detailed reports from government officials and from the Office team on every agreement reached with our partners, on every expected result: what has been achieved and what is still in progress. There will be conclusions – personal, staff-related conclusions. Glory to Ukraine!