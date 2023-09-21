TIM * MERCATO CAPITALI: « CONCLUSA CON SUCCESSO LA RIAPERTURA DEL BOND EMESSO A LUGLIO, PER 750 MILIONI DI EURO »

19.56 - giovedì 21 settembre 2023

Il Gruppo continua a consolidare la sua presenza sul mercato dei capitali collocando con successo una tranche di titoli aventi le stesse condizioni dell’emissione dello scorso luglio e confermando il forte interesse degli investitori istituzionali.

TIM comunica che, facendo seguito all’emissione in data 20 luglio 2023 del prestito obbligazionario “€750,000,000 7,875 per cent. Notes due 2028”, ISIN XS2637954582 (i “Titoli”), ha realizzato con successo l’emissione, mediante collocamento privato, di una tranche da 750 milioni di euro di titoli aventi le medesime condizioni e diritti dei Titoli (la “Nuova Tranche”).

Il prezzo di emissione della Nuova Tranche è 102%, che implica un rendimento pari al 7,37%, con un conseguente costo di finanziamento per TIM inferiore rispetto all’emissione originaria.

Come per i Titoli, i proventi della Nuova Tranche saranno utilizzati per rimborsare le scadenze a breve termine, per scopi societari di carattere generico, e/o per pagare costi e spese relative all’emissione.

La Nuova Tranche sarà disciplinata dalle medesime terms and conditions che regolano i Titoli, che prevedono, inter alia, alcuni impegni per l’emittente tipici per questo genere di operazioni, nonché alcune ipotesi di rimborso facoltativo.

La data di regolamento è stata fissata per il giorno 28 settembre 2023. Da tale data, i titoli della Nuova Tranche saranno quotati presso il mercato Euro MTF della Borsa di Lussemburgo. È previsto che le agenzie di rating Moody’s, S&P e Fitch confermino il rating assegnato ai Titoli, rispettivamente pari a B1, B+ e BB-.

TIM: SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A €750 MILLION TAP ISSUE OF THE BOND ISSUED IN JULY

The Group continues to consolidate its presence on the capital market by successfully placing a tranche of tap notes, having the same conditions as the notes issued last July and confirming the strong interest of institutional investors

Rome, 21 September 2023

TIM announces that, following the issuance on 20 July 2023 of the €750,000,000 7.875 per cent. Notes due 2028, ISIN XS2637954582 (the “Notes”), has successfully placed, in a private placement, a tranche of tap notes for an amount equal to Euro 750 million, having the same conditions as the Notes (the “New Tranche”).

The issue price of the New Tranche is 102%, implying a yield of 7.37%, resulting in a lower financing cost for TIM in comparison to the original issuance.

As per the Notes, the proceeds of the New Tranche will be used to repay TIM’s short-term debt maturities, for general corporate purposes and/or to pay any fees and expenses in connection with the issuance of the New Tranche.

The New Tranche shall be governed by the same terms and conditions governing the Notes which include, inter alia, covenants on the issuer typical for this kind of transaction and certain optional redemption features.

The settlement date has been scheduled for 28 September 2023. Starting from that date, the New Tranche will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It is expected that the rating agencies Moody’s, S&P and Fitch will confirm the rating assigned to the Notes, respectively B1, B+ and BB-.