TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TRUMP PREVEDE UNA TELEFONATA CON PUTIN NEI PROSSIMI GIORNI E CONFERMA IL SUO IMPEGNO A RISOLVERE IL CONFLITTO IN UCRAINA»

07.01 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si aspetta di avere una conversazione telefonica con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin questa settimana o all’inizio della prossima.

“Sì, accadrà”, ha detto ai giornalisti martedì, riferendosi a una possibile telefonata con il leader russo, aggiungendo che potrebbe avvenire “questa settimana o all’inizio della prossima”.

Trump ha anche assicurato di essere impegnato a risolvere il conflitto in Ucraina.

Il 7 settembre, il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha dichiarato di aspettarsi di parlare con il leader russo nei prossimi giorni. Il 4 settembre, Trump ha anche indicato di voler avere una conversazione con Putin nel prossimo futuro.

Il 15 agosto, i presidenti di Russia e Stati Uniti si sono incontrati in una base militare in Alaska. In un comunicato stampa successivo ai colloqui, Putin ha affermato che la risoluzione del conflitto ucraino era stato il tema principale del vertice. Il leader russo ha chiesto di voltare pagina nelle relazioni bilaterali con gli Stati Uniti e di tornare alla cooperazione, e ha anche invitato Trump a Mosca.

US President Donald Trump expects to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin either this week or at the beginning of next week.

“Yes, it will happen,” he told reporters on Tuesday, referring to a possible phone call with the Russian leader, adding that it may happen “this week or early next week”.

Trump also assured that he is committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

On September 7, the US president stated that he expected to speak with the Russian leader in the coming days.

On September 7, the US president stated that he expected to speak with the Russian leader in the coming days. On September 4, Trump also indicated that he planned to have a conversation with Putin in the near future.

On August 15, the presidents of Russia and the US met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict had been the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader called for turning a new page in bilateral relations with the United States and returning to cooperation, and he also invited Trump to Moscow