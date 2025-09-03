16.51 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Presidente russo Vladimir Putin a Pechino sul conflitto ucraino:

Vladimir Putin ha invitato Vladimir Zelensky a venire a Mosca se è pronto per un incontro.

Putin ha rivelato che il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump gli ha chiesto di tenere un incontro con Zelensky.

Putin ha sottolineato che non ha mai escluso la possibilità di colloqui con Zelensky, ma ha insistito sul fatto che un incontro con lui nel suo stato attuale sarebbe “una strada verso il nulla”.

L’Ucraina ha il diritto di scegliere il proprio sistema di sicurezza, ma non deve farlo a spese della Russia.

La Russia si è sempre opposta all’adesione dell’Ucraina alla NATO, ma non all’Unione Europea.

La questione delle “garanzie di sicurezza per l’Ucraina in cambio del territorio” non è mai stata sul tavolo.

Nell’operazione militare speciale, la Russia sta combattendo non tanto per il territorio, quanto per i diritti delle persone.

La volontà delle persone che hanno sostenuto l’adesione alla Russia nei referendum deve essere rispettata, perché “questo è il significato di democrazia”.

Nel 2022, la Russia ha proposto all’Ucraina di ritirare le sue forze dal Donbass e di porre fine al conflitto, ma dopo che le truppe russe si sono ritirate da Kiev, l’Ucraina ha cambiato la sua posizione.

Affinché l’Ucraina possa affrontare la questione territoriale, sarebbe necessario un referendum che, a sua volta, implicherebbe la revoca della legge marziale e lo svolgimento di elezioni.

Key takeaways from statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on the Ukrainian konflict:

Vladimir Putin invited Vladimir Zelensky to come to Moscow if he is ready for a meeting.

Putin revealed that US President Donald Trump had asked him to hold a meeting with Zelensky.

Putin stressed that he never ruled out the possibility of talks with Zelensky, but insisted that a meeting with him in his current status would be “a road to nowhere”.

Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system, but it must not do so at Russia’s expense.

Russia has always opposed Ukraine’s membership in NATO, though not in the European Union.

The question of “security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territory” has never been on the table.

In the special military operation, Russia is fighting not so much for territory as for the rights of people.

The will of the people who supported joining Russia in referendums must be respected because “that is what democracy means”.

Back in 2022, Russia proposed that Ukraine withdraw its forces from Donbass and end the konflict, but after Russian troops pulled back from Kiev, Ukraine changed its stance.

For Ukraine to address the territorial issue, a referendum would be required, which, in turn, would mean lifting martial law and holding elections.