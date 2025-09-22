TASS (TELEGRAM) * NETANYAHU, «ISRAELE INTENDE RAGGIUNGERE TRAGUARDI DI SICUREZZA STORICI, NEL PROSSIMO ANNO»

17.43 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

Israele intende raggiungere traguardi di sicurezza storici nel prossimo anno, ha dichiarato il Primo Ministro Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Siamo nel mezzo di una lotta in cui stiamo superando i nostri nemici, e dobbiamo distruggere l’asse iraniano, e questo rientra nei nostri poteri. Questo è ciò che ci aspetta nel prossimo anno, che potrebbe essere un anno storico per la sicurezza di Israele”, ha detto Netanyahu durante una cerimonia alla quale hanno partecipato i vertici militari del Paese alla vigilia di Rosh Hashanah, il Capodanno ebraico.

Secondo il Primo Ministro, Israele è determinato a ottenere vittorie su tutti i fronti e continua a sperare nella pace nella regione.

Israel intends to achieve historic security milestones in the coming year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

“We are in the midst of a struggle in which we are overcoming our enemies, and we need to destroy the Iranian axis, and this is within our powers. This is what stands before us in the coming year, which could be a historic year for the security of Israel,” Netanyahu said at a ceremony attended by the country’s military leadership on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

According to the prime minister, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region.