TASS (TELEGRAM) * «L’UCRAINA HA ATTACCATO CON I DRONI L’INFRASTRUTTURA DELLA CENTRALE NUCLEARE DI ZAPOROZHYE, NESSUN DANNO O VITTIME»

07.37 - sabato 20 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ucraina ha attaccato l’infrastruttura della centrale nucleare di Zaporozhye con almeno tre droni il 19 settembre, senza causare danni o vittime, ha dichiarato la stazione su Telegram. “Ieri, in un nuovo attacco delle Forze Armate dell’Ucraina alle infrastrutture della centrale nucleare di Zaporozhye, è stato bombardato l’edificio del centro di formazione (TC), l’edificio ‘G’. L’attacco è stato effettuato utilizzando almeno tre veicoli aerei senza pilota. Due di essi sono esplosi sul tetto dell’edificio… Gli esperti internazionali dell’AIEA, che al momento dell’attacco si trovavano nel complesso TC di Zaporozhye, sono stati prontamente evacuati e si trovano in un luogo sicuro. La loro vita e la loro salute non sono in pericolo”, ha dichiarato.

///

Ukraine attacked the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with at least three drones on September 19 causing no damage or casualties, the station said on Telegram.

“Yesterday in a new attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the building of the training center (TC), building “G”, was shelled.

The attack was carried out using at least three unmanned aerial vehicles. Two of them detonated over the roof of the building…

The international IAEA experts, who were at the time of the attack in the Zaporozhye’s TC complex, were promptly evacuated and are in a safe place. Their lives and health are not in danger,” it said.