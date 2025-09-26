TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE DIFESE AEREE RUSSE ABBATTANO 55 DRONI UCRAINI DURANTE LA NOTTE, DANNI A ROSTOV-ON-DON ED INCENDIO SPENTO A LAGUTNIK»

10.18 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ecco cosa sappiamo dell’attacco notturno dei droni ucraini alle regioni russe:

Le difese aeree in servizio hanno intercettato e distrutto 55 droni ucraini ad ala fissa sulle regioni russe durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa russo.

Secondo la sua dichiarazione, 20 droni sono stati abbattuti sul Mare di Azov, 14 sulla Regione di Rostov e sulla Crimea, tre sulla Regione di Krasnodar e uno ciascuno sulle Regioni di Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh e Tambov.

A Rostov-on-Don, la facciata e le finestre di un negozio sono state danneggiate, così come diverse auto in un parcheggio, ha detto il governatore Yury Slyusar.

L’erba ha preso fuoco alla periferia dell’insediamento di Lagutnik, nella Regione di Rostov; è stata spenta rapidamente.

*

Foto: Alexander Reka/TASS

///

Here is what we know about the overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions:

On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, 20 drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, 14 over the Rostov Region and Crimea, three over the Krasnodar Region, and one each over the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Tambov Regions.

In Rostov-on-Don, the facade and windows of a store were damaged, as well as several cars in a parking lot, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Grass caught fire on the outskirts of the Lagutnik settlement in the Rostov Region; it was quickly extinguished.