Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION: « IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2023, 54.000 IRREGULAR ENTRIES WERE DETECTED AT THE EXTERNAL BORDERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION »

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
08.51 - venerdì 28 aprile 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –
///

 

MIGRATORY SITUATION
In the first three months of 2023, 54.000 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This is represents a 26% increase compared to the same period last year. The Central Mediterranean and Western Balkan routes remain the most active.

* The Western Balkans route includes also figures reported by Croatia at the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, by Romania at the border with Serbia and by Bulgaria at the border with Serbia and North Macedonia.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loader Loading...
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Scarica PDF [3.54 MB]

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.