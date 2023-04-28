FRONTEX * MIGRATORY SITUATION: « IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2023, 54.000 IRREGULAR ENTRIES WERE DETECTED AT THE EXTERNAL BORDERS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION »

08.51 - venerdì 28 aprile 2023

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

MIGRATORY SITUATION

In the first three months of 2023, 54.000 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union, according to preliminary calculations. This is represents a 26% increase compared to the same period last year. The Central Mediterranean and Western Balkan routes remain the most active.

* The Western Balkans route includes also figures reported by Croatia at the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, by Romania at the border with Serbia and by Bulgaria at the border with Serbia and North Macedonia.