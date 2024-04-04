08.19 - giovedì 4 aprile 2024

MOSCOW, April 4. Russia to have no blunders in its investigation into Crocus City Hall attack — diplomat. Russia will investigate the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in a meticulous and careful manner, so that not to give its masterminds an opportunity to benefit from any potential discrepancy, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told TASS.

“We understand that the overall tone and facts, which confirm previous actions of the West-backed Kiev regime, can and evidently do lead to certain conclusions, but we still need to wait for the investigation’s findings. It should be done in a careful and meticulous manner <…>, because we should not give organizers – not perpetrators, but organizers – an opportunity to make use of some sort of discrepancy,” the diplomat said.

She cited Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that the investigation should be conducted “in the most professional and unbiased manner, without any political bias.”

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 144 people have died, and 551 others have been injured.

All four gunmen have been apprehended, while five others are believed to have aided them, according to investigators. The Russian Investigative Committee said the perpetrators had links with Ukrainian nationalists.