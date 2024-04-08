TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PESKOV, « ATTACKS BY THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY AGAINST THE ZAPOROZHYE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT ARE A VERY DANGEROUS PROVOCATION »

16.35 - lunedì 8 aprile 2024

Kremlin spokesman calls Ukraine’s attack on ZNPP dangerous provocation. “The Kiev regime, unfortunately, continues its terrorist activity,” Dmitry Peskov stressed. Attacks by the Ukrainian military against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are a very dangerous provocation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

“This is a very dangerous provocation. IAEA staff who are on site have had the opportunity to witness these attacks. This is a very dangerous tactic and with very bad consequences in the long run. The Kiev regime, unfortunately, continues its terrorist activity,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On April 7, 2024, the Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented series of attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP. At 11:38 a.m. (8:00 a.m. GMT) a strike hit the area adjacent to the canteen, wounding three employees (one of them seriously), Rosatom said. Half an hour later, a drone attacked the cargo port area. Then another UAV attacked the sixth power unit of the ZNPP, hitting the dome.

As the ZNPP press service said, there were no critical damage or casualties. The radiation level at the plant and the adjacent territory has not changed. It corresponds to the normal operation of power units and does not exceed the natural background values. The power unit that was hit is currently in the “cold shutdown” mode. Before that, the Ukrainian military carried out an attack on the ZNPP premises on April 5. Drone attacks were recorded in the area of the cargo port and the nitrogen-oxygen station.