PRESIDENTE MACRON (SOCIAL “X“) * «FRANCIA E COMMISSIONE EUROPEA CONTRO I DAZI USA, CONTROMISURE ENTRO IL PRIMO AGOSTO»

08.31 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Insieme al Presidente della Commissione Europea, la Francia condivide la stessa forte disapprovazione per l’annuncio di dazi orizzontali del 30% sulle esportazioni dell’UE verso gli Stati Uniti a partire dal 1° agosto.

Questo annuncio arriva dopo settimane di intenso impegno da parte della Commissione nei negoziati con gli Stati Uniti, sulla base di una solida offerta presentata in buona fede.

In un’ottica di unità europea, spetta più che mai alla Commissione affermare la determinazione dell’Unione a difendere con fermezza gli interessi europei.

In particolare, ciò implica accelerare la preparazione di contromisure credibili, mobilitando tutti gli strumenti a sua disposizione, compresi quelli anticoercitivi, qualora non si raggiunga un accordo entro il 1° agosto.

Su questa base, la Francia sostiene pienamente la Commissione Europea nei negoziati, che ora si intensificheranno, per raggiungere un accordo reciprocamente accettabile entro il 1° agosto, che rifletta il rispetto reciproco che partner commerciali come l’Unione Europea e gli Stati Uniti si devono a vicenda, con i loro interessi comuni e le loro catene del valore integrate.

Along with the President of the European Commission, France shares the same very strong disapproval at the announcement of horizontal 30% tariffs on EU exports to the United States from August 1st. This announcement comes after weeks of intense engagement by the Commission in negotiations with the United States, on the basis of a solid offer made in good faith. With European unity, it is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union’s determination to resolutely defend European interests. In particular, this implies speeding up the preparation of credible countermeasures, by mobilising all the instruments at its disposal, including anti-coercion, if no agreement is reached by August 1st. On this basis, France fully supports the European Commission in the negotiations, which will now intensify, to reach a mutually acceptable agreement by August 1st, reflecting the respect that trading partners like the European Union and the United States owe each other, with their shared interests and integrated value chains.