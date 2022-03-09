AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * « KIEV HA CONFERMATO L’INCONTRO TRA IL MINISTRO DEGLI ESTERI UCRAINO DMITRY KULEBA E IL SUO OMOLOGO RUSSO SERGEY LAVROV, GIOVEDÌ IN TURCHIA A MARGINE DI UN FORUM DIPLOMATICO »

11.04 - mercoledì 9 marzo 2022

NOTA REDAZIONE “OPINIONE” – TRADUZIONE DA “GOOGLE TRANSLATION” (è possibile che il testo in lingua straniera non sia tradotto in maniera ottimale, si raccomanda di verificare l’esatto contenuto-traduzione) –

Mosca si aspetta che i ministri degli esteri russo e ucraino si incontrino il 10 marzo — diplomatico

MOSCA, 9 marzo. /TASS/. Kiev ha confermato che un incontro tra il ministro degli Esteri ucraino Dmitry Kuleba e il suo omologo russo Sergey Lavrov avrà luogo a margine di un forum diplomatico ad Antalya in Turchia giovedì, quindi Mosca si aspetta che l’incontro si terrà davvero, portavoce del ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova ha detto mercoledì alla stazione radiofonica Sputnik.

“Riteniamo che, poiché l’Ucraina lo ha confermato, l’incontro avrà effettivamente luogo, in particolare perché è stato avviato dalla Turchia, l’ospite dell’evento a margine del quale dovrebbe svolgersi l’incontro”, ha sottolineato.

Zakharova ha sottolineato che la Russia si sta preparando per i colloqui, ma non c’è bisogno di affrettare le cose. Ha aggiunto che il volo di Lavrov per Antalya era previsto per mercoledì.

Lavrov e Kuleba dovrebbero incontrarsi a margine di un forum diplomatico ad Antalya il prossimo 10 marzo, l’incontro coinvolgerà anche il ministro degli Esteri turco Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Il 24 febbraio, il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha annunciato un’operazione militare speciale basata su una richiesta dei capi delle repubbliche del Donbass. Il leader russo ha sottolineato che Mosca non aveva intenzione di occupare i territori ucraini e l’obiettivo era smilitarizzare e denazificare il Paese.

///

Moscow expects Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet on March 10 — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Kiev has confirmed that a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will take place on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey’s Antalya on Thursday so Moscow expects that the meeting will indeed be held, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

“We believe that since Ukraine has confirmed it, the meeting will indeed take place, particularly because it was initiated by Turkey, the host of the event on the sidelines of which the meeting is expected to be held,” she pointed out.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia was making preparations for the talks but there was no need to rush things. She added that Lavrov’s flight to Antalya was scheduled for Wednesday.

Lavrov and Kuleba are expected to meet on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya on March 10, the meeting will also involve Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Russian foreign Ministry press service/TASS