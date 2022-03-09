AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * CRISI GUERRA: ORBAN, « L’UNGHERIA SI OPPONE ALLE SANZIONI DELL’UE NEL SETTORE ENERGETICO CONTRO LA RUSSIA, LA NOSTRA INDUSTRIA SI FERMEREBBE SENZA PETROLIO E GAS RUSSI »

19.02 - mercoledì 9 marzo 2022

NOTA REDAZIONE “OPINIONE” – TRADUZIONE DA “GOOGLE TRANSLATION” (è possibile che il testo in lingua straniera non sia tradotto in maniera ottimale, si raccomanda di verificare l’esatto contenuto-traduzione) –

VIENNA, 9 marzo. /TASS/. L’Ungheria si oppone alle sanzioni dell’UE nel settore energetico contro la Russia, perché l’industria ungherese si fermerebbe drasticamente senza petrolio e gas russi, ha affermato mercoledì il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban in una videoconferenza con il presidente del Consiglio europeo Charles Michel, nell’ambito dei preparativi per un Vertice Ue in Francia.

Bertalan Havasi, portavoce del primo ministro Orban, ha detto all’agenzia di stampa ungherese MTI che Orban ha sottolineato nella sua conversazione con Michel che l’Ungheria condanna le azioni della Russia in Ucraina, ma non vuole “pagarne il prezzo”.

“Dobbiamo tenere conto del fatto che la maggior parte delle importazioni di petrolio e gas naturale in Ungheria proviene dalla Russia, il 90% delle famiglie ungheresi riscalda le proprie case con il gas. Il primo ministro ha sottolineato che l’economia ungherese si fermerebbe senza gas e petrolio”. Egli ha detto.

Secondo il portavoce, Orban ha sottolineato che “i riverberi delle sanzioni economiche sono avvertiti da tutti in Europa, Ungheria compresa”.

“Viktor Orban ha chiarito che l’estensione delle sanzioni al settore energetico comporterà un onere sproporzionato per persone, famiglie e aziende”, ha affermato il portavoce.

Orban ha ricordato che “l’Ungheria è interessata ad avere la pace” in Ucraina e ha chiesto la cessazione delle ostilità il prima possibile attraverso i negoziati, ha affermato Havasi.

Lo scorso settembre, l’Ungheria ha stretto due accordi contrattuali a lungo termine con la principale compagnia di gas russa Gazprom, che prevede la consegna di 4,5 miliardi di metri cubi di gas attraverso gasdotti in Serbia e Austria, aggirando l’Ucraina. L’accordo ha una durata di 15 anni e può essere rivisto dopo dieci anni dalla sua attuazione. Inoltre, Budapest vuole aumentare le forniture di gas attraverso la Serbia di un miliardo di metri cubi all’anno, e questo problema è stato sollevato da Orban durante la sua visita a Mosca all’inizio di febbraio.

Come riportato da MTI, oltre a Orban, i primi ministri di Slovacchia, Spagna e Irlanda hanno partecipato alla videoconferenza con Michel. La Francia, che detiene la presidenza del Consiglio dell’Unione europea nella prima metà del 2022, organizzerà giovedì un vertice informale dell’UE a Versailles.

VIENNA, March 9. /TASS/. Hungary opposes the EU’s energy sector sanctions against Russia, because Hungarian industry would come to a grinding halt without Russian oil and gas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, as part of preparations for an EU summit in France.

Bertalan Havasi, Prime Minister Orban’s spokesman, told the Hungarian news agency MTI that Orban emphasized in his conversation with Michel that Hungary condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but does not want “to pay the price for it.”

“We have to take into account that most of the oil and natural gas imports to Hungary come from Russia, 90% of Hungarian households heat their homes with gas. The prime minister pointed out that the Hungarian economy would stop without gas and oil,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, Orban pointed out that “the reverberations of economic sanctions are felt by everyone in Europe, including Hungary.”

“Viktor Orban made it clear that the extension of sanctions to the energy sector is going to put a disproportionate burden on people, households and companies,” the spokesman said.

Orban recalled that “Hungary is interested in having peace” in Ukraine and has called for ceasing hostilities as soon as possible through negotiations, Havasi said.

Last September, Hungary struck two long-term contract deals with Russia’s major gas company Gazprom, which provides for the deliveries of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas via pipelines in Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. The agreement is for 15 years and may be reviewed after ten years of its implementation. In addition, Budapest wants to increase gas deliveries through Serbia by one billion cubic meters per year, and this issue was brought up by Orban during his visit to Moscow in early February.

As MTI reported, besides Orban, the prime ministers of Slovakia, Spain and Ireland attended the video conference with Michel. France, which is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2022, is organizing an informal EU summit in Versailles on Thursday.