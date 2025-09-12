TASS (TELEGRAM) * STRISCIA DI GAZA: “ESERCITO ISRAELIANO, DALL’INIZIO DELLA SETTIMANA COLPITI 500 OBIETTIVI”

20.47 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Dall’inizio della settimana, l’esercito israeliano ha colpito più di 500 obiettivi nella Striscia di Gaza, ha riferito il servizio stampa dell’esercito.

Secondo la dichiarazione, sono state effettuate cinque ondate di attacchi nell’ambito dell’Operazione Carri di Gedeone 2, volta a stabilire il controllo su Gaza City. Gli obiettivi erano situati nelle aree di Daraj Tuffah, al-Furqan e al-Shati.

L’IDF ha dichiarato di aver colpito “infrastrutture terroristiche e strutture di alto livello che erano state convertite in infrastrutture militari” da Hamas. “Come parte degli attacchi, l’IDF ha smantellato posizioni di osservazione e di cecchini, strutture che contenevano tunnel operativi, depositi di armi e altre infrastrutture terroristiche appartenenti a Hamas”, si legge nella dichiarazione.

Since the beginning of the week, the Israeli military has struck more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, five waves of strikes were carried out as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, aimed at establishing control over Gaza City. The targets were located in the Daraj Tuffah, al-Furqan, and al-Shati areas.

The IDF said it struck “terrorist infrastructure and high-rise structures that had been converted into military infrastructure” by Hamas. “As part of the strikes, the IDF dismantled observation and sniper positions, structures containing operational tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and other terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas,” the statement reads.