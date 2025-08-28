TASS (TELEGRAM) * POLYANSKY (ONU), «LA FONDAZIONE UMANITARIA DI GAZA (GHF) VIENE UTILIZZATA PER REPRIMERE LA POPOLAZIONE»

06.38 - giovedì 28 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Fondazione Umanitaria di Gaza (GHF), creata da Israele con il sostegno degli Stati Uniti, non può essere considerata una missione umanitaria, in quanto viene utilizzata come strumento per intimidire e reprimere la popolazione civile, ha dichiarato il Rappresentante Permanente ad interim della Russia presso le Nazioni Unite, Dmitry Polyansky.

“Vorremmo richiamare l’attenzione sull’attività della cosiddetta Fondazione umanitaria americano-israeliana per Gaza. Da quando è stata istituita nel maggio scorso, la situazione è diventata tragica e assolutamente inammissibile. Secondo varie stime, più di 1.800 Palestinesi sono morti mentre cercavano di ricevere aiuti umanitari, e almeno 1.000 di loro – nelle esatte vicinanze dei punti di distribuzione degli aiuti gestiti da questa struttura pseudo-umanitaria”, ha detto durante una riunione del Consiglio di Sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite sulla situazione nella Striscia di Gaza.

///

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) set up by Israel with the US backing cannot be considered a humanitarian mission as it is used as a tool to intimidate and repress civilian population, Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

“We would like to draw attention to the activity of the so-called American-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Since its establishment this May, the situation has become tragic and absolutely inadmissible. According to various estimates, more than 1,800 Palestinians have died while trying to receive humanitarian aid, with at least 1,000 of them – in the exact vicinity of aid distribution outlets run by this pseudo-humanitarian structure,” he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Gaza Strip.