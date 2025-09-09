14.40 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Pierre de Gaulle, il nipote del fondatore della Quinta Repubblica francese, ha dichiarato alla TASS che vorrebbe diventare cittadino russo per il bene dei suoi figli e che si aspetta l’approvazione del Presidente russo Vladimir Putin.

“Saremmo così in grado di trasmettere ai nostri figli i valori che ci stanno a cuore e di educarli in modo adeguato. Vogliamo salvare i nostri figli dalla decadenza e dal crollo dei valori occidentali”, ha spiegato.

Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of the founder of the French Fifth Republic, told TASS that he would like to become a Russian citizen for the sake of his children and that he expects approval for his move from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We would thus be able to impart values that matter to us to our children and also educate them properly. We want to save our children from decadence and the collapse of Western values,” he explained.