TASS (TELEGRAM) * HIMALAYAN TIMES: «PROTESTE IN NEPAL, 500 FERITI E 22 MORTI CONTRO IL BLOCCO DEI SOCIAL NETWORK» (VIDEO)

14.40 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Più di 500 persone sono state ferite in Nepal durante le proteste contro il divieto dei social network, secondo il quotidiano Himalayan Times.

Il bilancio delle vittime è salito a 22.

Video: TASS/Reuters

///

More than 500 people have been injured in Nepal during protests against the ban on social networks, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper.

The reported death toll has risen to 22.

Video: TASS/Reuters

