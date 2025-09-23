11.27 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

Più di 20 persone sono state uccise e 121 civili, tra cui tre bambini, sono stati feriti negli attacchi ucraini alle regioni russe nell’ultima settimana, ha dichiarato Rodion Miroshnik, ambasciatore del Ministero degli Esteri russo per le questioni relative ai crimini del regime di Kiev.

“Nell’ultima settimana, gli attacchi nazisti ucraini hanno ferito 145 civili, tra cui tre minori, e hanno causato 24 morti”, ha dichiarato alla TASS.

Secondo lui, nella settimana del 15 settembre, le truppe ucraine hanno intensificato i loro attacchi alle località russe.

Nel periodo, Kiev ha sparato 3.100 munizioni di diverso tipo sulle regioni russe, ha aggiunto Miroshnik.

More than 20 people were slain and 121 civilians, including three children, were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes.

“Over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead,” he told TASS.

According to him, in the week of September 15, Ukrainian troops ramped up their strikes on Russian localities. In the period, Kiev fired 3,100 munitions of different types on Russian regions, Miroshnik added.