Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «KALLAS ATTACCA L’INCONTRO DI PECHINO, SFIDA DIRETTA AL SISTEMA INTERNAZIONALE»

16.51 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il capo della diplomazia europea Kaja Kallas ritiene che l’incontro dei leader di Russia, Cina, Iran e Corea del Nord rappresenti una “sfida diretta” all’ordine mondiale basato sulle regole.

“Guardando il Presidente Xi in piedi accanto ai leader di Russia, Iran e Corea del Nord a Pechino oggi – non si tratta solo di un’ottica anti-occidentale, ma di una sfida diretta al sistema internazionale costruito sulle regole”, ha detto in una conferenza stampa.

Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas believes that the gathering of the leaders of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea represents a “direct challenge” to the rules-based world order.

“Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, North Korea in Beijing today – these aren’t just anti-Western optics, this is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules,” she told a news conference.

