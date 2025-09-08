TASS (TELEGRAM) * GUYANA CHRONICLE: «MOHAMED IRFAAN ALI RIELETTO PRESIDENTE, CON 242 MILA VOTI»

09.29 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

The Guyana Elections Commission on Sunday approved the results of the general election held in the country on September 1 and announced that the incumbent president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had been re-elected for a second term, the Guayana Chronicle newspaper reported.

The commission confirmed the chief electoral officer’s results of the 2025 general and regional elections and declared that Irfaan Ali had been elected president for a second term, securing a convincing victory for the ruling center-left People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the newspaper said.

According to it, the ruling party received more than 242,000 votes, and will have 36 seats in the National Assembly (parliament). The relatively new We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party came in second, securing 16 seats in parliament.