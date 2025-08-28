TASS (TELEGRAM) * GROSSI: «TEHERAN, IL RITORNO DEGLI ISPETTORI SEGNALA UN PROGRESSO DI NORMALIZZAZIONE DELLE RELAZIONI»

06.38 - giovedì 28 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il ritorno degli ispettori dell’Agenzia Internazionale per l’Energia Atomica (AIEA) in Iran segnala un certo progresso nel percorso di normalizzazione delle relazioni con Teheran, ha dichiarato il Direttore Generale dell’AIEA Rafael Grossi.

“Oggi gli ispettori sono tornati in Iran. Quando sono iniziati gli attacchi e in seguito a ciò, in Iran c’erano molte voci che sostenevano la fine di qualsiasi cooperazione con l’Agenzia, e c’erano voci nel mondo che sostenevano che forse l’AIEA non sarebbe mai tornata. Spero che riusciremo a raggiungere presto un accordo. Il fatto che gli ispettori siano tornati è una prima indicazione che ci sono progressi in questa direzione”, ha detto in un’intervista all’Associated Press.

“Posso dire che è importante che gli ispettori siano tornati. Allo stesso tempo, dobbiamo ancora chiarire una serie di cose e dobbiamo ancora affrontare tutte le questioni importanti in termini di ispezioni che dobbiamo svolgere in Iran”, ha aggiunto.

The return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran signals certain progress on the path of normalizing relation with Tehran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

“Today, inspectors are back in Iran. When the attacks began and in the aftermath of that there were many voices in Iran advocating the end of any cooperation with the agency, and there were voices in the world arguing that perhaps the IAEA would never go back. I hope we will be able to get an agreement soon. The fact that the inspectors are back is an early indication that there is progress in that direction,” he said in an interview with Associated Press.

“I can say that it is important that the inspectors are back. At the same time, we still need to clarify a number of things, and we still need to address all the issues that are important in terms of the inspections that we have to carry out in Iran,” he added.