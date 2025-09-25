TASS (TELEGRAM) * BAYRAKTAR, «USA E TURCHIA FIRMANO UN’INTESA SULLA COOPERAZIONE STRATEGICA TECNICO-NUCLEARE CIVILE»

22.47 - giovedì 25 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gli Stati Uniti e la Turchia hanno firmato un memorandum d’intesa sulla cooperazione strategica tecnico-nucleare civile, ha annunciato il Ministro dell’Energia turco Alparslan Bayraktar.

Il documento è stato firmato alla Casa Bianca, dove si erano svolti in precedenza i colloqui tra i leader della Turchia e degli Stati Uniti, Tayyip Erdogan e Donald Trump.

///

The United States and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear-technical cooperation, Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar announced.

The document was signed at the White House, where talks between the leaders of Turkey and the United States, Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, had previously taken place.