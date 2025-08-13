07.08 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il prossimo incontro tra Putin e Trump rappresenterà un passo significativo in avanti, offrendo un’opportunità per porre fine al conflitto in Ucraina, ha dichiarato Scott Ritter, ex ufficiale dei servizi di intelligence del Corpo dei Marines degli Stati Uniti e ex ispettore ONU per le armi, all’agenzia TASS. L’esperto ha inoltre evidenziato il dialogo attuale tra la Russia e gli Stati Uniti. “Questo è un miglioramento sin dall’inizio. Il fatto che il presidente Trump e il presidente Putin abbiano accettato di incontrarsi faccia a faccia per parlare è importante. Hanno avuto, cosa, tre conversazioni telefoniche? Questo è significativo, ma ora si incontreranno di persona”, ha sottolineato.

I paesi europei non cercano di porre fine al conflitto in Ucraina e pertanto essi, insieme a Kiev, non dovrebbero sedere al tavolo negoziale tra Putin e Trump, ha dichiarato Scott Ritter, ex ufficiale dei Marines USA e ex ispettore delle armi delle Nazioni Unite, all’agenzia TASS.

“L’Ucraina e l’Unione Europea sono il problema. Non fanno parte della soluzione. Quindi non credo che abbiano un posto al tavolo. Loro sono il problema che le persone sedute al tavolo cercano di risolvere. L’Europa non cerca una risoluzione pacifica del conflitto”, sostiene Ritter.

Video: TASS

The upcoming meeting between Putin and Trump will mark a significant step forward, offering an opportunity to end the conflict in Ukraine, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told TASS. The expert also highlighted the current dialogue between Russia and the US. “That’s an improvement right off the bat. The fact that we have President Trump and President Putin agreeing to meet face-to-face to talk. They’ve had, what, three conversations on the telephone? That’s significant, but now they’re going to meet face-to-face,” he noted. Video: TASS

European countries are not seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, and therefore they – along with Kiev – should not be at the negotiating table between Putin and Trump, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told TASS.

“Ukraine and the European Union are the problems. They’re not part of the solution. So I don’t believe they have a place at the table. They’re the problem that the people at the table are trying to solve. Europe is not seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Ritter believes.

Video: TASS