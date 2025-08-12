TASS * RUBIO, «INCONTRO TRUMP-PUTIN, SARÀ ESPLORATIVO PER VALUTARE LA SITUAZIONE»

21.42 - martedì 12 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Segretario di Stato statunitense Marco Rubio ha definito i prossimi colloqui tra i presidenti degli Stati Uniti e della Russia, Donald Trump e Vladimir Putin, come un “incontro esplorativo” per permettere al leader americano di fare una valutazione. Rubio ha spiegato che il presidente ha già parlato con Putin al telefono tre o quattro volte senza risultati concreti e sente quindi la necessità di vedere Putin faccia a faccia per valutare la situazione direttamente. Ha inoltre respinto le accuse secondo cui questo incontro sarebbe una concessione alla Russia, affermando che per il presidente Trump un incontro non rappresenta una concessione, ma è un modo per prendere una decisione.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has characterized the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, as a “feel-out meeting” for the US leader to make an assessment. Well, I think it’s a feel-out meeting to be honest. I think here’s the way I would describe it. The President talked to Putin on the phone three times or four times. And nothing has come of it and, or at least we haven’t gotten to where we want to be. And so the President feels like, look, ‘I’ve got to look at this guy across the table. I need to see him face to face. I need to hear him one on one. I need to make an assessment by looking at him,’ he said in an interview with 77 WABC radio. He rejected allegations that the upcoming meeting with Putin is a concession to the Russian side. “People have to understand – for President Trump, a meeting is not a concession,” he said. “He doesn’t view it that way. A meeting is what you do to kind of figure out and make your decision.”