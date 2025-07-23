TASS * MINISTRO UNGHERESE SZIJJARTO: «LA COOPERAZIONE RUSSIA-USA È ESSENZIALE PER LA PACE IN UCRAINA»

18.14 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjarto, partecipando agli eventi delle Nazioni Unite, ha affermato che è necessario un accordo di cooperazione globale tra la Russia e gli Stati Uniti per risolvere il conflitto militare in Ucraina, una mossa che favorirebbe la sicurezza mondiale. “Per porre fine alla guerra in Ucraina, è necessario un grande accordo di cooperazione russo-americano ampio e multifaccettato”, ha dichiarato, aggiungendo che intende presentare questo punto di vista ai suoi colleghi e al Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres. “Se nelle prossime settimane o mesi sarà raggiunto un grande accordo globale russo-americano, il mondo diventerà un luogo più sicuro e si potrà eliminare il rischio di una terza guerra mondiale. Se invece non si raggiungerà tale accordo e il conflitto militare in Ucraina si intensificherà, le conseguenze sull’economia e sulla politica globale saranno imprevedibili e il mondo rischierà seriamente una Terza Guerra Mondiale.”

///

A comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and the United States is required to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine, a move that would benefit the security of the whole world, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is taking part in UN events, said. “To end the war in Ukraine, a major comprehensive, multifaceted Russian-American cooperation agreement is needed,” he said, adding that he intends to present this point of view to his colleagues and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “If a major comprehensive Russian-American agreement is reached in the coming weeks or months, the world will become a safer place and the risk of a third World War can be eliminated. If such an agreement is not reached, if the military conflict in Ukraine escalates, it will have unpredictable consequences for the global economy and politics and the world will be at serious risk of World War III.”