TASS * «LA FORZA AEREA ISRAELIANA COLPISCE DECINE DI OBIETTIVI TERRORISTICI A GAZA, INFRASTRUTTURE SOTTERRANEE E ARMI DISTRUTTE»

14.45 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La forza aerea israeliana ha colpito decine di obiettivi terroristici in tutta la Striscia di Gaza nelle ultime 24 ore. Tra le strutture distrutte, le forze militari hanno elencato edifici trappolati, lanciarazzi anticarro e infrastrutture sotterranee da combattimento con radicali armati, secondo quanto riportato in un comunicato.

The Israeli Air Force “struck dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip” over the past 24 hours, it said. Among the destroyed facilities, the military listed “booby-trapped buildings,” “anti-tank rocket launchers,” and “subterranean combat infrastructure” and armed radicals, it said in a statement.

