TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP ACCUSA I BRICS DI ESSERE CONTRO GLI STATI UNITI, TEME UN ATTACCO AL DOLLARO COME VALUTA DI RISERVA»

20.37 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato di credere che i BRICS cerchino di contrastare gli Stati Uniti e vogliano danneggiare lo status del dollaro come valuta di riserva mondiale. “Hanno i BRICS, che sono fondamentalmente un gruppo di paesi contrari agli Stati Uniti, e l’India è membro di quel gruppo, se ci credete”, ha detto ai giornalisti alla Casa Bianca parlando delle tariffe che vuole imporre all’India. Parlando dei BRICS, ha anche detto: “È un attacco al dollaro e non permetteremo a nessuno di attaccare il dollaro”.

US President Donald Trump said he believes BRICS seeks to counter the US and wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. “They have BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it,” he told reporters at the White House when discussing the tariffs that he wants to impose on India. Talking about BRICS , he also said, “It’s an attack on the dollar, and we’re not going to let anybody attack the dollar.”