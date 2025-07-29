22.38 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Gli Stati Uniti, anche in tempi difficili e nonostante i dissensi, non interrompono le relazioni di partnership con la Russia nello spazio, ha dichiarato il segretario dei Trasporti e direttore ad interim della NASA, Sean Duffy, a TASS. Ciò che è unico è che possiamo trovare disaccordi e conflitti, come nel caso dell’Ucraina, ma allo stesso tempo troviamo punti di accordo e di collaborazione, come accade con la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale e i russi. Pertanto, anche nei momenti difficili non abbandoniamo queste relazioni. Continueremo a lavorare sui problemi esistenti, ma anche a costruire alleanze, partnership e amicizie mentre l’umanità avanza nell’esplorazione spaziale.

The United States even in difficult times, despite disagreements does not sever partnership relations with Russia in space, US Secretary of Transportation, Acting Director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Sean Duffy told TASS. “What’s unique is we might find disagreement with conflict here, which we have. We have wild disagreement with the Russians on Ukraine, but what you see is we find points of agreement and points of partnership, which is what we have with the International Space Station and Russians and so through hard times, we don’t throw those relationships away,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work on the problems that we have here, but we’re going to continue to build alliances and partnerships and friendships as humanity continues to advance in space exploration.”