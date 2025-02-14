TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * ZAKHAROVA: «L’ACCUMULO DI FORZE NATO NEL MAR BALTICO È DESTINATO A CAUSARE PIÙ INCIDENTI INVOLONTARI»

15.00 - venerdì 14 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

L’accumulo di forze NATO nel Mar Baltico è destinato a causare più incidenti involontari — Ministero degli Esteri russo. Secondo Maria Zakharova, anche se i membri dell’alleanza cercano di presentare questo come una misura per garantire la sicurezza, in realtà ne hanno bisogno “esclusivamente per contenere la Russia nella regione e ostacolare i trasporti tra le regioni russe”.

MOSCA, 14 febbraio. /TASS/. La portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova ha etichettato i tentativi di limitare la navigazione delle navi russe nel Mar Baltico come provocatori e ha avvertito che porteranno a un forte aumento degli incidenti involontari.

Secondo il diplomatico, qualsiasi tentativo di interferire con il modello stabilito di navigazione nel Mar Baltico “non finirà bene”.

“L’accumulo del gruppo NATO nell’area della navigazione attiva porterà a un forte aumento degli incidenti involontari e il desiderio di mettere sotto controllo i flussi di traffico influenzerà seriamente i legami economici internazionali”, ha affermato.

Secondo Zakharova, anche se i membri dell’alleanza cercano di presentare questo come una misura per garantire la sicurezza, in realtà ne hanno bisogno “esclusivamente per contenere la Russia nella regione e ostacolare i trasporti tra le regioni russe”.

Non è una novità, ha detto la diplomatica. “Ovunque appaia la bandiera della NATO, ci si dovrebbe aspettare un aumento di scontri e tensioni”, ha affermato.

Buildup of NATO forces in Baltic Sea set to cause more inadvertent incidents — Russian MFA

According to Maria Zakharova, even though members of the alliance seek to present this as a measure to ensure security, in fact they need it “solely to contain Russia in the region and to encumber transportation between Russian regions”

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeled attempts to restrict the navigation of Russian ships in the Baltic Sea as provocative and warned that they will lead to a sharp increase in unintentional incidents.

According to the diplomat, any attempts to interfere with the established pattern of navigation in the Baltic Sea “will not end well.”

“The buildup of the NATO group in the area of active navigation will lead to a sharp increase in unintentional incidents, and the desire to put traffic flows under control will seriously affect international economic ties,” she said.

According to Zakharova, even though members of the alliance seek to present this as a measure to ensure security, in fact they need it “solely to contain Russia in the region and to encumber transportation between Russian regions.”

This doesn’t come as anything new, the diplomat said.

“Wherever the NATO flag appears, one should expect an increase in confrontation and tensions,” she stated.