13.03 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

La Russia riconosce gli sforzi di Washington sulle cause del conflitto in Ucraina — Cremlino. “Questo è ciò su cui abbiamo sempre cercato di attirare l’attenzione dei nostri oppositori in Europa, e ciò che sono stati riluttanti a fare, insieme alla precedente amministrazione di Washington”, ha osservato Dmitry Peskov.

MOSCA, 24 febbraio. /TASS/. La Russia può osservare che Washington sta davvero cercando di comprendere le cause profonde del conflitto in Ucraina, ha affermato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov in un briefing.

“Possiamo davvero vedere che Washington sta cercando di capire qual è stata la causa profonda del conflitto, e speriamo che questa analisi faciliterà gli sforzi per risolvere il conflitto”, ha sottolineato, commentando l’osservazione del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump secondo cui non è la Russia, ma Vladimir Zelensky e il 46° presidente degli Stati Uniti, Joe Biden, a essere responsabili dell’emergere del conflitto in Ucraina.

“Ci auguriamo che Washington valuti appieno le cause profonde del conflitto in Ucraina. Questo è ciò su cui abbiamo sempre cercato di attirare l’attenzione dei nostri oppositori in Europa, e ciò che loro sono stati riluttanti a fare, insieme alla precedente amministrazione di Washington”, ha osservato Peskov. “Tuttavia, senza esaminare e comprendere a fondo le cause profonde del conflitto intorno all’Ucraina, è di fatto impossibile compiere sforzi efficaci per risolverlo”, ha aggiunto.

Russia acknowledges Washington’s efforts on Ukraine conflict causes — Kremlin. “This is what we have always tried to draw attention to for our opponents in Europe, and what they have been reluctant to do, along with the previous Washington administration,” Dmitry Peskov noted.

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia can observe that Washington is really trying to comprehend the root causes of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

“We can truly see that Washington is trying to understand what the root cause of the conflict was, and we hope that this analysis will facilitate efforts to resolve the conflict,” he pointed out, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remark that it’s not Russia but Vladimir Zelensky and the 46th US president, Joe Biden, who are to blame for the emergence of the Ukraine conflict.

“We hope that Washington will fully evaluate the root causes of the Ukraine conflict. This is what we have always tried to draw attention to for our opponents in Europe, and what they have been reluctant to do, along with the previous Washington administration,” Peskov noted. “However, without thoroughly examining and grasping the root causes of the conflict around Ukraine, it is in fact impossible to make effective efforts to settle it,” he added.