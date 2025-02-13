TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «IL CREMLINO STA FORMANDO UN GRUPPO DI NEGOZIATORI CON GLI STATI UNITI»

11.55 - giovedì 13 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Il Cremlino sta formando un gruppo di negoziatori con gli Stati Uniti — Cremlino. In precedenza, il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato che Mosca e Washington intendono avviare immediatamente i negoziati sulla risoluzione del conflitto ucraino.

MOSCA, 13 febbraio. /TASS/. La Russia ha già iniziato a formare un gruppo per i colloqui con gli Stati Uniti, anche per discutere della situazione in Ucraina, ha detto ai giornalisti il ​​portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov.

“Senza dubbio, il lavoro è iniziato. Non appena il presidente prenderà le decisioni rilevanti, vi informeremo”, ha detto, quando gli è stato chiesto se la Russia avesse iniziato a formare un proprio gruppo di negoziazione. Peskov non ha specificato chi potrebbe guidare il gruppo, osservando che sarebbe stato segnalato dopo le decisioni rilevanti di Putin.

In precedenza, il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato che Mosca e Washington intendono avviare immediatamente i negoziati sulla risoluzione del conflitto ucraino. Ha affermato di aver chiesto al Segretario di Stato Marco Rubio, al Direttore della CIA John Ratcliffe, al suo consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale Michael Waltz e all’inviato speciale Steve Whitkoff di guidare i colloqui.

///

Kremlin now forming group of negotiators with US — Kremlin. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has already started forming a group for talks with the United States, including to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Undoubtedly, the work has begun. As soon as the president makes the relevant decisions, we will inform you,” he said, when asked if Russia had begun to form a negotiating group of its own. Peskov did not specify who might head the group, noting that it would be reported after Putin’s relevant decisions.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Moscow and Washington intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. He said that he had asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, his national security advisor Michael Waltz and special envoy Steve Whitkoff to lead the talks.

*

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS