PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «TASSE DIGITALI, MI OPPORRÒ AI PAESI CHE ATTACCANO LE NOSTRE INCREDIBILI AZIENDE TECNOLOGICHE AMERICANE»

07.37 - martedì 26 agosto 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

In qualità di Presidente degli Stati Uniti, mi opporrò ai Paesi che attaccano le nostre incredibili aziende tecnologiche americane. Le tasse digitali, la legislazione sui servizi digitali e le normative sui mercati digitali sono tutte progettate per danneggiare o discriminare la tecnologia americana. Inoltre, scandalosamente, danno il via libera alle più grandi aziende tecnologiche cinesi. Questo deve finire, e finire ORA! Con questa VERITÀ, avverto tutti i Paesi con tasse, leggi, norme o regolamenti digitali che, a meno che queste azioni discriminatorie non vengano rimosse, io, in qualità di Presidente degli Stati Uniti, imporrò dazi aggiuntivi sostanziali sulle esportazioni di quel Paese verso gli Stati Uniti e istituirò restrizioni all’esportazione sulla nostra tecnologia e sui nostri chip altamente protetti.

L’America e le aziende tecnologiche americane non sono più né il “salvadanaio” né lo “zerbino” del mondo. Mostrate rispetto per l’America e le nostre fantastiche aziende tecnologiche o considerate le conseguenze! Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICAmi oppongo alle tasse e alle leggi digitali che discriminano le aziende tecnologiche americane

///

As the President of the United States, I will stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies. Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology. They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China’s largest Tech Companies. This must end, and end NOW! With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country’s Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips. America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the “piggy bank” nor the “doormat” of the World any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or, consider the consequences! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA