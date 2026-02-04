CARABINIERI * ROMA «LA GIULIA QUADRIFOGLIO CELEBRA 75 ANNI DI PARTNERSHIP, IL NUOVO MODELLO ENTRA IN SERVIZIO CON EQUIPAGGIAMENTI SPECIALI»

06.30 - mercoledì 4 febbraio 2026

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

Alfa Romeo celebrates 75 years close to the Carabinieri

Alfa Romeo officially begins the celebrations of the historic partnership by participating in the “Arma 1814 Ski Challenge” sports event, which ended on February 1 at Selva di Val Gardena.

A Giulia Quadrifoglio in institutional livery, recently delivered to the Carabinieri, was a leading light at the sports meet.

This consolidates an unbreakable bond that began in the 1950s with the renowned “Matta,” crossed decades of developments in society and technology, and now bears fruit in the form of the new Giulia Quadrifoglio.

A symbol of Italian excellence distinguished by the iconic Quadrifoglio Verde, the high-performance sedan combines reliability and safety, to respond to the operational requirements of the Carabinieri.

The exciting “Arma 1814 Ski Challenge” has just ended, having transformed the Carabinieri’s most complex alpine exercise into a sports meet, with a packed schedule of events for the general public and a one-of-a-kind ski race specially for members of the force. The Alfa Romeo brand – long a supporter of the Carabinieri – seized the opportunity of the prestigious event to officially open the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of an unbreakable bond.

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Carabinieri began after World War II; the force’s first Alfa Romeo was the 1900 M “Matta” in 1951. The ’60s Giulia, used from 1963 to 1968, brought about the mobile radio unit’s “Gazzella,” a symbol of emergency response. Since then, the link between the Carabinieri and Alfa Romeo has continued over the years, with the Alfetta, 90, 75, 155, 156 and 159, Giulietta, Giulia, Tonale, and all the way to the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Many of these cars are now on display at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, in the “Alfa Romeo in Uniform” section devised in conjunction with the Carabinieri. This area was inaugurated on June 24, 2020, to celebrate the Biscione brand’s 110th anniversary.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO: “75 years of togetherness with the Carabinieri represent a bond that goes beyond mere collaboration. Alfa Romeo and the Carabinieri have always shared the same values: dedication, courage, Italian excellence. We are deeply proud of this anniversary, which demonstrates renewed commitment to putting the best of our technology and our passion at the service of those who protect this country on a daily basis.”

Salvatore Luongo, General Commander of the Carabinieri: “The unbreakable bond with Alfa Romeo represents not only an alliance between Italian automotive excellence and institutional operational efficiency, but rather a technical and value partnership that guarantees a vigilant and increasingly effective presence around the country. Alfa Romeo cars contribute to strengthening the operational capacity of the Carabinieri, ensuring reliable, high-performance and technologically advanced vehicles, and essential support for the institution to perform its everyday services. In 75 years of history together, they have become a symbol of ‘emergency response,’ offering citizens the certainty that the Carabinieri are constantly there to protect the community.”

As a testament to the proximity and collaboration between the brand and the Carabinieri, spectators and competitors in the “Arma 1814 Ski Challenge” event had the opportunity to admire the Giulia Quadrifoglio in institutional livery that was taking part, as were high officials. Training activities included the launch of sports paratroopers, a sharpshooter competition, the simulation of a rescue with dogs and helicopters, and the exciting sound of the fanfare.

The epitome of the Biscione brand’s DNA, in terms of performance, design and mechanical innovation, Alfa Romeo recently delivered the sports sedan to the Carabinieri, with special equipment for the rapid and safe transport of organs and blood, to ensure maximum efficiency in medical missions.

The gritty Giulia Quadrifoglio is the result of a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. Distinguished by the legendary Quadrifoglio Verde logo, the model leads its segment for handling and power-to-weight ratio, to ensure a unique, direct and engaging driving experience like a true Alfa Romeo. Under the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s bonnet roars the powerful 520-hp 2.9 V6, which embodies the entirety of Alfa Romeo’s sporting tradition and restores the brand’s instinctive connection to driving. Carbon fiber, a symbol of the racing soul of the Quadrifoglio, is used in the front badge, mirror caps and finishes of the central tunnel and dashboard. Finally, the carbon-ceramic braking system, which guarantees the utmost braking performance.

Part of the Carabinieri Mobile Units Division’s exercise and the 40th Arma ski race – an annual competition that celebrates the force’s alpine troops, sponsored by Difesa Servizi and “Arma 1814” – the “Arma 1814 Ski Challenge” event highlights the skills of the Carabinieri in the mountains. It also disseminates respect and commitment to sustainability, safety and protection of natural heritage, especially ahead of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where the Carabinieri, together with all the Armed Forces, will ensure the security framework and provide logistical support. Two hundred Carabinieri – as well as athletes from the Italian Army, Navy and Air Force and police from the forces of France, Switzerland, Slovenia, Germany and Austria, plus a small contingent from Qatar – will be competing in the disciplines of cross-country skiing and ski mountaineering on patrol combined with precision rifle shooting and giant slalom. Athletes from the Paralympic Sports Group at Difesa’s “GSPD” will also compete, making a total of around 250 sportsmen and women.