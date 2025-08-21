ZELENSKYY * (X.COM) : «DRONI RUSSI COLPISCONO PIÙ REGIONI, 14 FERITI A OKHTYRKA, C’È STATO ANCHE UN ATTACCO AD UNA STAZIONE DI DISTRIBUZIONE DEL GAS DI ODESA»

07.51 - giovedì 21 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Ieri sera, un attacco di droni su Okhtyrka, nella regione di Sumy, ha ferito 14 persone.

Una famiglia con bambini feriti – di 5 mesi, 4 anni e 6 anni – ha cercato assistenza dopo l’attacco.

A Kostiantynivka, nella regione di Donetsk, un attacco con una bomba a vela ha danneggiato cinque edifici di appartamenti e almeno tre persone sono ancora sotto le macerie.

Le operazioni di soccorso continuano.

C’è stato anche un attacco a tradimento contro una stazione di distribuzione del gas nella regione di Odesa.

I bombardamenti hanno preso di mira anche le regioni di Chernihiv, Kharkiv e Poltava.

In totale, sono stati utilizzati più di 60 droni e un missile balistico.

Si tratta di attacchi dimostrativi che non fanno altro che confermare la necessità di fare pressione su Mosca, la necessità di imporre nuove sanzioni e tariffe fino a quando la diplomazia non sarà pienamente efficace.

Ringrazio tutti i partner che stanno aiutando a fermare questa guerra russa.

Insieme agli Stati Uniti, all’Europa e a tutti coloro che cercano la pace, stiamo lavorando ogni giorno per garantire la sicurezza.

Abbiamo bisogno di forti garanzie di sicurezza per assicurare una pace veramente affidabile e duratura.

///

Last night, a drone strike on Okhtyrka in the Sumy region injured 14 people.

A family with wounded children – 5 months, 4 years, and 6 years old – sought assistance after the attack.

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a glide bomb strike damaged five apartment buildings, and at least three people still remain under the rubble.

The rescue operation continues.

There was also a treacherous strike on a gas distribution station in the Odesa region.

Shelling also targeted the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

In total, more than 60 drones and a ballistic missile were used.

All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective.

I thank all partners who are helping to stop this Russian war.

Together with the United States, Europe, and all those who seek peace, we are working every day to guarantee security.

We need strong security guarantees to ensure a truly reliable and lasting peace.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський