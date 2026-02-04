ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «LA DELEGAZIONE HA PRESENTATO I RISULTATI DEI COLLOQUI TRILATERALI, CONTINUERANNO DOMANI»

20.52 - mercoledì 4 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La nostra delegazione ha presentato un rapporto dopo gli incontri odierni tenuti in formato trilaterale.

Ci sono stati anche contatti tra il team e la parte americana.

Il rapporto è stato presentato da Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov e Davyd Arakhamiia, che erano in contatto.

Abbiamo discusso i risultati provvisori dei negoziati di oggi.

Continueranno domani.

Ci sarà anche un passo significativo: prevediamo uno scambio di prigionieri di guerra nel prossimo futuro.

I prigionieri devono essere riportati a casa.

Nel complesso, la posizione dell’Ucraina è molto chiara: la guerra deve finire davvero.

La Russia deve essere pronta a questo.

E anche i partner devono essere pronti a garantirlo in termini reali con le loro garanzie concrete – garanzie di sicurezza – e la loro pressione reale sull’aggressore.

E questo deve essere percepito ora: la popolazione ucraina deve sentire che la situazione si sta realmente muovendo verso la pace, verso la fine della guerra, e non verso uno scenario in cui i russi sfruttano tutto a loro vantaggio e continuano i loro attacchi.

Non devono esserci ricompense per l’aggressore: se gli viene data una ricompensa, la Russia, col tempo, romperà qualsiasi accordo.

///

There was a report from our delegation after today’s meetings held in a trilateral format. There were also contacts between the team and the American side. The report was delivered by Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and Davyd Arakhamiia – the guys were in contact. We discussed the interim results of the negotiations for today. They will continue tomorrow.

There will also be a significant step: we expect a POW exchange in the near future. Captives must be brought home.

Overall, Ukraine’s position is very clear: the war must be ended for real. Russia must be ready for this. And partners must also be ready to ensure it in real terms with their real guarantees – security guarantees – and their real pressure on the aggressor. And it must be felt now – people in Ukraine must feel that the situation is genuinely moving toward peace, toward an end to the war, and not toward a scenario in which the Russians exploit everything to their advantage and continue their strikes.

There must be no rewards for the aggressor – if any reward is given to the aggressor, Russia will, over time, break any agreement.