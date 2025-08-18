Popular tags: featured 20
TASS * «ZELENSKY INDOSSERÀ LA STESSA GIACCA NERA DEL SUMMIT NATO, RISPETTERÀ LO STILE FORMALE SENZA CRAVATTA»

16.29 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Vladimir Zelensky si presenterà alla Casa Bianca indossando la stessa giacca nera che portò durante un summit della NATO nei Paesi Bassi a giugno, ha riportato Axios. Zelensky manterrà uno stile da business, ma non indosserà la cravatta, ha scritto il portale di notizie citando le fonti.

Vladimir Zelensky will show up at the White House wearing the same black jacket he wore to a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June, Axios reported. Zelensky will adhere to the business style, but will not wear a tie, the news portal wrote, citing sources.

