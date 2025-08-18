TASS * «ZELENSKY INDOSSERÀ LA STESSA GIACCA NERA DEL SUMMIT NATO, RISPETTERÀ LO STILE FORMALE SENZA CRAVATTA»

16.29 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

Vladimir Zelensky si presenterà alla Casa Bianca indossando la stessa giacca nera che portò durante un summit della NATO nei Paesi Bassi a giugno, ha riportato Axios. Zelensky manterrà uno stile da business, ma non indosserà la cravatta, ha scritto il portale di notizie citando le fonti.

