TASS (TELEGRAM) * WALL STREET JOURNAL: «TRUMP VALUTA DI RINOMINARE IL PENTAGONO IN “DIPARTIMENTO DELLA GUERRA”»

08.58 - domenica 31 agosto 2025

L’amministrazione del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump sta elaborando dei piani per ribattezzare il Pentagono come Dipartimento della Guerra, scrive il Wall Street Journal, citando delle fonti.

Secondo queste fonti, il Pentagono ha iniziato a sviluppare proposte legislative per effettuare il cambiamento nelle prime settimane del secondo mandato presidenziale di Trump.

Il ripristino del nome del dipartimento potrebbe avvenire tramite un atto del Congresso, ma la Casa Bianca sta valutando altre strade per effettuare il cambiamento, osserva il giornale.

