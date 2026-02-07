TASS (TELEGRAM) * TRUMP, «TEHERAN È PROPENSA A RAGGIUNGERE UN ACCORDO SUL SUO PROGRAMMA NUCLEARE, GLI USA NON HANNO FRETTA DI CONCLUDERE UN ACCORDO»

07.53 - sabato 7 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Teheran è propensa a raggiungere un accordo sul suo programma nucleare, ma gli Stati Uniti non hanno fretta di concludere un accordo, ha affermato il presidente americano Donald Trump a bordo dell’Air Force One.

“Stiamo avendo colloqui molto positivi con l’Iran. Desiderano raggiungere un accordo, come è giusto che sia. Sarei lieto di valutare se esiste un accordo accettabile”, ha dichiarato Trump.

“Abbiamo tutto il tempo necessario. Se si ricorda il caso del Venezuela, abbiamo atteso per un po’ e non abbiamo fretta”.

“Se avessimo potuto raggiungere quell’accordo due anni fa, lo avremmo fatto, ma loro non erano disposti. Ora sono disposti a farlo. Sono disposti a fare molto di più di quanto avrebbero fatto un anno e mezzo fa”, ha proseguito Trump, aggiungendo che la sua priorità non negoziabile è che l’Iran “non possieda armi nucleari”.

Tehran is inclined to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, but the United States is not hurrying to conclude a deal, US President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One.

“We have very good talks going with Iran. They want to make a deal, as they should. I’d love to see if there is a deal that is acceptable,” Trump stated. “We have plenty of time. If you remember Venezuela, we waited around for a while, and we’re in no rush.”

“If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have, but they weren’t willing. Now they are willing to do it. They’re willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago,” Trump continued, adding that his non-negotiable priority is that Iran have “no nuclear weapons.”