TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP: GUERRA IN MEDIO ORIENTE, SERVE STRATEGIA VINCENTE»

18.14 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Commentando la situazione in Medio Oriente, il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto che bisogna giocare per vincere o non giocare affatto.

“Sono stato io a porre fine a sei guerre, in soli sei mesi. Sono stato io a distruggere le strutture nucleari dell’Iran. Giocare per vincere, o non giocare affatto!” Trump ha scritto sulla sua pagina Truth Social.

Le stesse parole sono state pronunciate anche in vista dell’incontro di Trump con i leader europei e Vladimir Zelensky alla Casa Bianca.

///

Commenting on the situation in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said that one should either play to win or not play at all.

“I was the one who ended six wars, in just six months. I was the one who obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities. Play to win, or don’t play at all!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

The same words were also said ahead of Trump’s meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.