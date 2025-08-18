Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP: GUERRA IN MEDIO ORIENTE, SERVE STRATEGIA VINCENTE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
18.14 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Commentando la situazione in Medio Oriente, il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto che bisogna giocare per vincere o non giocare affatto.

“Sono stato io a porre fine a sei guerre, in soli sei mesi. Sono stato io a distruggere le strutture nucleari dell’Iran. Giocare per vincere, o non giocare affatto!” Trump ha scritto sulla sua pagina Truth Social.

Le stesse parole sono state pronunciate anche in vista dell’incontro di Trump con i leader europei e Vladimir Zelensky alla Casa Bianca.

///
Commenting on the situation in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said that one should either play to win or not play at all.

“I was the one who ended six wars, in just six months. I was the one who obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities. Play to win, or don’t play at all!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

The same words were also said ahead of Trump’s meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.