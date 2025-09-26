TASS (TELEGRAM) * SZIJJARTO, «L’UNIONE EUROPEA NON HA DIFESO GLI INTERESSI DELL’UNGHERIA, DOPO L’ATTACCO ALL’OLEODOTTO DRUZHBA»

08.05 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’Unione Europea non ha adempiuto ai suoi obblighi di difendere gli interessi dell’Ungheria dopo l’attacco dell’Ucraina all’oleodotto Druzhba, quindi Budapest non può contare sulle autorità dell’UE in questa materia, ha detto il Ministro degli Esteri Peter Szijjarto in un’intervista con un corrispondente della TASS.

“Purtroppo, non abbiamo ricevuto alcun tipo di garanzia né dagli ucraini né dall’Unione Europea. Inoltre, l’Unione Europea non ha assolutamente adempiuto ai suoi obblighi. Un paio di mesi fa, l’Unione Europea ha dichiarato che le infrastrutture energetiche, che alimentano o forniscono gli Stati membri dell’Unione Europea, sono infrastrutture critiche e tutti i Paesi terzi devono rispettarle”, ha detto.

“Dopo gli attacchi ucraini all’oleodotto Druzhba, purtroppo la Commissione Europea non ha interferito. Non si è schierata dalla nostra parte, non ha affrontato la questione con gli ucraini. Quindi, purtroppo, non possiamo contare sulla Commissione Europea a questo proposito”, ha sottolineato l’alto diplomatico.

The EU has failed to fulfill its obligations to defend Hungary’s interests after Ukraine’s attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, so Budapest cannot count on the EU authorities in this matter, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t received any kind of guarantees from either the Ukrainians or the European Union. Even more than that, the European Union has absolutely not fulfilled its obligations. There was a statement of the European Union a couple months ago saying that energy infrastructure, feeding or supplying European Union member states is critical infrastructure, and all third countries must respect this,” he said.

“After the Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, unfortunately, the European Commission has not interfered. They have not stood on our side, they have not addressed the Ukrainians in this matter. So, unfortunately, we cannot count on the European Commission in this regard,” the top diplomat emphasized.