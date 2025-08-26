TASS (TELEGRAM) * STRISCIA DI GAZA: TRUMP, «SARÀ POSSIBILE RISOLVERE DEFINITIVAMENTE IL CONFLITTO ENTRO DUE O TRE SETTIMANE»

07.04 - martedì 26 agosto 2025

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ritiene che sarà possibile risolvere definitivamente il conflitto nella Striscia di Gaza entro due o tre settimane.

“Penso che entro le prossime due o tre settimane si possa avere una conclusione abbastanza buona e definitiva, ed è una cosa difficile da dire, perché si combattono da migliaia di anni. È un focolaio da sempre, ma credo che stiamo facendo un ottimo lavoro”, ha detto ai giornalisti durante un incontro alla Casa Bianca con il Presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae-Myung.

US President Donald Trump believes that it will be possible to finally resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip within two to three weeks.

“I think within the next two to three weeks you can have pretty good, conclusive ending, and it’s a hard thing to say, because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. That’s been a hotbed forever, but I think we’re doing a very good job,” he told reporters during a meeting at the White House with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.