TASS (TELEGRAM) * RYABKOV, «MOSCA E WASHINGTON PUNTANO AD UN NUOVO INCONTRO ENTRO L’AUTUNNO, PER AFFRONTARE I NODI DELLE RELAZIONI»

07.24 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Mosca e Washington cercheranno di tenere un altro incontro sugli aspetti irritanti delle relazioni prima della fine dell’autunno, ha dichiarato alla TASS il Vice Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Ryabkov.

Il prossimo incontro di questo formato è stato rinviato più volte, ha detto. “Il motivo principale è che non vogliamo che tale incontro non porti a progressi tangibili. C’è il rischio che si finisca per prendere tempo, senza fare alcun progresso”, ha detto il funzionario.

“Se parliamo di un calendario, vogliamo cercare di tenere un evento del genere almeno fino alla fine di questo autunno”, ha aggiunto Ryabkov. “È meglio cercare, se c’è la volontà politica da entrambe le parti, di lavorare dietro le quinte, probabilmente sarà possibile formare una base per il prossimo passo o passi, con tutti gli aspetti logistici e organizzativi risolti rapidamente”, ha detto.

///

Moscow and Washington will try to hold another meeting on irritants in relations before the end of this fall, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

The next meeting of this format has been postponed several times, he said. “The main reason is that we do not want such a meeting to fail to lead to tangible progress. There is a risk that we will end up marking time, without making any progress,” the official said.

“If we talk about some timeframe, we are aiming to try to hold such an event at least until the end of this fall,” Ryabkov added. “It is better to try, if there is political will on both sides, to work behind the scenes, it will probably be possible to form a basis for the next step or steps, with all logistical and organizational aspects settled quickly,” he said.