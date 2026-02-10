Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * RIYADH: «L’AZIENDA STATALE RUSSA ROSTEC HA PRESENTATO IL NUOVO LANCIAGRANATE ANTICARRO RPG-29M» (VIDEO)

13.17 - martedì 10 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’azienda statale russa Rostec ha presentato il lanciagranate anticarro portatile a lunga gittata RPG-29M in occasione della fiera internazionale della difesa World Defense Show 2026 a Riyadh.
Secondo quanto riportato dal servizio stampa dell’azienda.
Video: Rostec/TASS.

///

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has unveiled the extended-range RPG-29M hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at the World Defense Show 2026 international defense exhibition in Riyadh, the corporation’s press service reported.

Video: Rostec/TASS

