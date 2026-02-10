TASS (TELEGRAM) * MACRON, «L’EUROPA DEVE CONTARE SOLO SU SE STESSA, IL TEMPO PER AGIRE È BREVE»

13.08 - martedì 10 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Europa è entrata in una fase cruciale in cui può contare solo su se stessa, ha affermato il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron.

“Le persone sono preoccupate. Non è più possibile prevedere fino a che punto gli americani siano disposti ad arrivare.

Non si tratta solo della Groenlandia. In questa fase, dobbiamo fare affidamento su noi stessi”, ha sottolineato in un’intervista al quotidiano tedesco Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“Se non agiamo, l’Europa sarà spazzata via entro cinque anni”, ha avvertito il presidente francese, aggiungendo che la situazione intorno alla Groenlandia ha chiarito che l’Europa sta affrontando una minaccia.

///

Europe has entered a decisive phase in which it can only rely on itself, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“People are desperate. You can no longer predict how far the Americans are willing to go. It’s not just about Greenland. In this phase, we must rely on ourselves,” he emphasized in an interview with Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

“If we take no action, Europe will be swept away within five years,” the French president warned, adding that the situation around Greenland has made it clear that Europe is facing a threat.