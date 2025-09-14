TASS (TELEGRAM) * PAPA LEONE XIV, «LA MEDIAZIONE DEL VATICANO NEL RISOLVERE LA CRISI UCRAINA NON È QUASI MAI REALISTICA»

17.45 - domenica 14 settembre 2025

La mediazione del Vaticano nel risolvere la crisi ucraina non è quasi mai realistica, ha detto Papa Leone XIV nella sua prima intervista con Crux, un giornale cattolico online.

“Farei una distinzione in termini di voce della Santa Sede nel sostenere la pace e un ruolo di mediatore, che penso sia molto diverso e non è realistico come il primo”, ha detto quando gli è stato chiesto se la Santa Sede potrebbe agire come mediatore nella risoluzione del conflitto ucraino.

“Pensare al Vaticano come mediatore, anche se un paio di volte ci siamo offerti di ospitare incontri di negoziazione tra l’Ucraina e la Russia, in Vaticano o in un’altra proprietà della Chiesa, sono ben consapevole delle implicazioni che ciò comporta”, ha detto.

The Vatican’s mediation in settling the Ukrainian crisis is hardly ever realistic, Pope Leo XIV said in his first interview with Crux, an online Catholic newspaper.

“I’d make a distinction in terms of the voice of the Holy See in advocating for peace and a role as mediator, which I think is very different and is not as realistic as the first one,” he said when asked whether the Holy See could act as a mediator in settling the Ukrainian conflict.

“To think of the Vatican as a mediator, even the couple of times that we have offered to host meetings of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, either in the Vatican or some other church property, I’m very well aware of what the implications of that are,” he said.