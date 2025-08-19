TASS * (TELEGRAM) ORBAN, «SOLO UN INCONTRO PUTIN-TRUMP PUÒ SCONGIURARE LA TERZA GUERRA MONDIALE»

15.47 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il vertice online dell’UE conferma che solo un incontro tra il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin e il suo omologo statunitense Donald Trump potrebbe ridurre il rischio di una Terza Guerra Mondiale, ha detto il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban.

///

EU online summit confirms that only a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could reduce the risk of World War III, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.