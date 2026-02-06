TASS (TELEGRAM) * ORBAN, «BUDAPEST NON SOSTERRÀ GLI ALLEATI DELLA NATO QUALORA DECIDESSERO DI INVIARE TRUPPE IN UCRAINA, COMPORTEREBBE UNA GUERRA CON LA RUSSIA»

10.45 - venerdì 6 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Budapest non sosterrà gli alleati della NATO qualora decidessero di inviare truppe in Ucraina, poiché ciò comporterebbe una guerra con la Russia, ha affermato il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban.

Ha sottolineato che l’Occidente si aspettava di farlo per fornire garanzie di sicurezza a Kiev, ma in realtà ciò comporterebbe il rischio di un conflitto.

“Questo è il motivo per cui dobbiamo chiarire che in nessun caso entreremo in guerra con la Russia, sia in Russia che in Ucraina”, ha sottolineato il primo ministro ungherese.

Secondo lui, l’Ungheria è pronta a offrire un sostegno limitato, non completo, agli alleati della NATO.

///

Budapest will not support NATO allies should they decide to send troops to Ukraine because it would entail a war with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He noted that the West expected to do that to provide security guarantees to Kiev but in fact, it would pose the risk of conflict.

“This is why we must make it clear that under no circumstances will we become engaged in a war with Russia, be it in Russia or in Ukraine,” the Hungarian prime minister emphasized. According to him, Hungary is ready to offer limited, not full, support to NATO allies.