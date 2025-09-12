Popular tags:
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * NEW YORK POST: «TYLER ROBINSON È ACCUSATO DELL’OMICIDIO DI CHARLIE KIRK, IL PADRE LO HA DENUNCIATO ALLE AUTORITÀ»

15.28 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Tyler Robinson, 22 anni, è stato identificato come sospetto per l’uccisione del leader conservatore americano Charlie Kirk, ha riferito il New York Post, citando fonti delle forze dell’ordine.

Secondo il giornale, Robinson, che vive nello Utah, è stato denunciato dal padre.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as a suspect for the shooting of American conservative leader Charlie Kirk, The New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, Robinson, who lives in Utah, was turned in by his father.

